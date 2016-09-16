City to liberalize availability of beer, wine at downtown events

The Commerce City Council stands ready to amend its alcohol ordinance to expand the ability of local restaurants to offer beer and wine by the drink during city-sponsored events.
The council will vote on the agenda Monday night, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Commerce Room of the Commerce Civic Center.
The ordinance provides five potential zones in which people could carry plastic or paper cups (provided especially for the event) without running afoul of the law. The zones would be authorized on a per-event basis, depending on the size and location of the event.
For the full story, see the Sept. 14 issue of The Commerce News.
