Wildcats break streak, defeat Walnut Grove

The Apalachee High School football team is back on the winning side.
The Wildcats rallied for a 14-13 home victory against Walnut Grove Friday night for its first win since Oct. 31, 2014. AHS did manage a tie against Union Grove earlier this season.
Stephen Massillon scored on a 94-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats and Ryan Miller scored on a quarterback keeper before throwing the game-winning two-point conversion to Ethan Morris with 2:20 left.
Apalachee will host Monroe Area next Friday. See Wednesday's print edition for complete high school football coverage.
