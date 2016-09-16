Wildcats break streak, defeat Walnut Grove

Friday, September 16. 2016
The Apalachee High School football team is back on the winning side.

The Wildcats rallied for a 14-13 home victory against Walnut Grove Friday night for its first win since Oct. 31, 2014. AHS did manage a tie against Union Grove earlier this season.

Stephen Massillon scored on a 94-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats and Ryan Miller scored on a quarterback keeper before throwing the game-winning two-point conversion to Ethan Morris with 2:20 left.

Apalachee will host Monroe Area next Friday. See Wednesday's print edition for complete high school football coverage.
