Leopards fall short against Panthers

Against undefeated Union County, the Banks County Leopard football team started out “well” on Friday night, according to head coach Josh Shoemaker.
The Leopards’ first drive was a 16-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown and the Leopards grabbed an early 7-0 lead. It was the first time Union County had trailed in any game this season.
But the opening drive was just the beginning of a back-and-forth tussle that ended in bitter defeat for the Leopards (1-3, 0-0 Region 8-AA) in Homer as Union County won 42-28.
“Kudos to coach (Brian) Allison and them boys from Blairsville,” Shoemaker said. “They played well.”
The Leopards were led by running back Clayton Dykehouse’s 224 all-purpose yards (189 rushing, 35 receiving) and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Griffin Goodwin went 17-for-35 through the air for 205 passing yards, two touchdowns but also two interceptions.
The defense had its struggles against a potent Panthers’ offense. The defense surrendered 389 rushing yards. Every Panthers’ score came via the running game.
“We played hard. We kept fighting,” Shoemaker said. “I told the team we were right where we wanted to be at halftime.
“The issue I knew going in was that they are two-platooned. They have 11 on offense and 11 on defense and we got a little wore down.”
The Panthers outscored the Leopards 21-7 in the second half.
“They stuck it to us in the second half. We didn’t have an answer,” Shoemaker said. “Our kids fought and played hard.”
Shoemaker eluded to making it a four-quarter game for Union County, which he thought would play into the Leopards’ advantage.
“It turns out we couldn’t stop them at the end when we had to,” he said. “We’ll live to fight another day and keep going.”
Now, the focus shifts to region play as Banks County hosts Monticello (0-4) next Friday.
“The good part is these first four (games), they count but they don’t count,” Shoemaker explained. “Now, it really gets into the heart of our schedule.”
With seven teams in Region 8-AA, it will take three wins to get in the playoffs, he added.
“I’m just ready to get started,” Shoemaker said. “I’m just ready to get started. I’ve been preaching to our kids, ‘We’re on the edge of being really good.’”
On the game’s opening drive, the Leopards’ offense picked up for first downs and the drive ended when Goodwin hit wide receiver Bryce Bennett for a 5-yard score to take the lead with 5:16 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers responded with a 10-play drive to tie the game at 7-7 as the first quarter closed.
The Panthers’ next possession started with a short field due to a bad snap on the Leopards’ punt. Three plays later, the Panthers found the end zone to take the lead 14-7 with 10:42 left in the second quarter.
On the ensuing Leopards’ possession, Goodwin found Bennett for a 20-yard gain and Dykehouse rattled off a 40-yard run. The drive ended with a touchdown when Goodwin dashed into the end zone on an 11-yard run to tie the game at 14-14 with 8:35 until halftime.
Union County grabbed the lead again on a nine-play drive, but the Leopards didn’t fold before the first half ended as they strung together a 14-play, 83-yard drive that included two fourth-down conversions.
The drive ended with a Goodwin-Dykehouse connection for an 18-yard score to tie the game 21-21 going into halftime.
The Panthers regained the lead after halftime, scoring on their opening possession on an 11-yard run.
Goodwin committed his first of two interceptions on the Leopards’ opening drive, but the defense forced a turnover on downs, giving the offense new life.
The Leopards’ offense capitalized on the opportunity as Dykehouse plunged in from a yard away to tie the game at 28-28 with 11:41 left in the game.
The Panthers’ offense put the game away, scoring on its next two possessions, which put the game away at 42-28.
Goodwin credited the Panthers with bringing “the heat” in the loss.
“They were a good team,” he said. “I think we will get past this. This is a good learning game for us.
“I think we will come out on top after this. This is a tough loss, but we knew coming in this is a really good team. If we make a couple of more plays, we win the game. You’ve got to take the positives out of that.”
Goodwin said the receivers are running better routes than they were earlier in the season, which is helping him a lot as a quarterback, plus it’s helping the offense as a whole.
“I just hope we keep building on that and that our receivers just keep getting better,” he said. “I said after our last game that we have a good receivers group.
It’s one of the best in our region, I think. We just got to keep building and keep getting better week to week.”
Goodwin is excited to get region play started.
“I think we have a good chance of going to the playoffs,” he said. “I’ve started three years in a row and never been to the playoffs, so I want to really get there my senior year.”
