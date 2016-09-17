Offensively and defensively, Jefferson had all the answers Friday night against Flowery Branch.
The Dragons defeated the Falcons 33-0 with 121 rushing yards by Colby Wood and 95 yards of total offense from freshman quarterback Colby Clark. Their defense only allowed 78 passing yards and -13 rushing yards, and they forced two interceptions and two fumbles.
“We were able to run the ball at will at times, I’m proud of the effort of our offensive line, our fullback and our freshman quarterback who played here tonight,” said head coach Ben Hall.
About the turnovers Hall said “we’ve been preaching that all season, we haven’t really caused as many as we would like and in the past we have hung our hat on forcing turnovers, and our defense took advantage of some opportunities tonight.”
Jefferson (3-1, 0-0) also controlled field position by starting between the 40-yard lines on seven of their nine possessions. The other two started at their own 37 and 34-yard lines.
Flowery Branch (1-3, 0-0) on the other hand started eight of their drives at or behind the 20-yard line.
“That’s just my philosophy, I want to control the line of scrimmage and I want to play the field position game,” Hall said. “Once we have the ball at midfield we’re going to keep starting there if we can.”
Clark got his first career start replacing Bryce Moore who started all of last season and the Dragons first three games this year. He ran for 50 yards and passed for 45 yards.
“We have three talented quarterbacks ... we’re just looking for a little more consistency, I felt like he offered us a bit more in the run game, overall he played a heck of a game tonight” Hall said. “He’s a strong runner he’s not a typical freshman, he got out of the pocket tonight and was able to move the chains.”
Jefferson began the game with a run-heavy drive that devoured half of the first quarter. But a false start on a first down and a sack on third down forced Hayden Kilgore to kick a 38-yard field goal which he converted to give the Dragons an early 3-0 lead.
Their next possession went by a lot quicker but it ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Wood after just two minutes with the ball. Their next drive lasted just as long and once again concluded with a touchdown by Wood, this one from 17 yards out. Those two quick drives gave Jefferson a 17-0 lead.
The Dragons' fourth possession ended with a turnover on downs but the Falcons fumbled two plays later giving the ball away at midfield. Clark took full advantage of the field position and a few plays later connected with Sammy Elegreet on a 27-yard strike with only seven seconds until halftime. Jefferson then lead 24-0.
Their opening drive of the second half ended after just three stagnant plays, but Zack Boobas’s punt bounced off the leg of Falcon return man Fred Johnson an was recovered by Jefferson at the 14-yard line.
This rebooted possession also ended after three plays but that third one was a 5-yard touchdown run by Boobas. Jefferson’s lead extended to 31-0.
Their final score of the night didn’t require a Dragon to be around the ball. Flowery Branch lined up for a punt out of their own endzone, but the snap sailed over the punters head for a safety. Jefferson led 33-0 late in the third quarter.
