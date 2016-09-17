East Hall 38, Jackson Co. 22: Vikings pull away from Panthers in fourth quarter

Despite seeing his team's losing streak grow to four games, Jackson County coach Brandon Worley remained positive about this latest setback.
The Panthers (1-4) fell to East Hall 38-22 on the road Friday, surrendering a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns after rallying to within two points. This was Jackson County’s final non-region game.
“We got better today,” Worley said. “I’m super proud of our kids. They’re stepping up. They’re being asked to. We’re challenging them, and I think they got better this week. This is the best week of practice we’ve had yet, and we played a really good football team – a lot of athletes on that football team.”
Viking running back Deon Ellison found the end zone four times, catching a touchdown pass and scoring three rushing touchdowns as East Hall (2-2) snapped a three-game losing streak to the Panthers. This was East Hall’s first win in the series since 1996. The programs didn’t play from 1998-2013.
Jackson County cut East Hall’s lead to 24-22 with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in the second half from Noah Venable and Caleb Mathews, but Ellison closed the door on the Panthers with touchdown runs of two yards and 13 yards in the final quarter.
Venable ran for 146 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts. Chris Griggs added 65 yards on 14 attempts. Jackson County finished with 221 yards on the ground.
“I think both of them are interchangeable,” Worley said of his team’s running backs. “They do a great job. The line up front I thought did a great job tonight. They were opening up holes.”
Mathews, who ran for two touchdowns, went 11-for-20 through the air for 103 yards and an interception. Zane Corley was his top target, catching six passes for 61 yards.
“We were pretty consistent completing passes early on,” Worley said. “We need to continue that throughout four quarters.”
Jackson County, looking for its first win since beating Banks County 21-16 Aug. 19, opened the game with a 33-yard field goal from Evan Mershon with 5:10 left in the first quarter, but East Hall answered with a 26-yard touchdown strike from Austin Parker to Tripp Rider less than two minutes later to take a 6-3 lead.
The Panthers went back ahead in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run from Mathews, but East Hall retook the lead when Ellison caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with the Vikings facing fourth-and-13.
East Hall never trailed the rest of the night.
One of the biggest plays of the game came when the Vikings blocked a punt late in the second quarter and took over at the Panther 14. Ellison scored one play later. East Hall opened the second half with a 40-yard touchdown reception from Sedrion Morse to take a 24-10 lead.
With East Hall threatening to take control of the game, the Panthers answered with a 12-play drive that ended with Venable’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:49 left in the third quarter. Mathews then plowed in from a yard out at the 9:13 mark in the fourth quarter to cap a 10-play drive—cutting East Hall’s lead to 24-22. Mathews, however, came up a yard short on the 2-point conversion attempt.
After falling behind 31-22, Jackson County saw its chances slip away with a fumble at its own 33 with seven minutes left in the game and later a turnover on downs with 4:38 remaining.
Jackson County now moves into an off week to prepare for its region opener against Monroe Area Sept. 30.
“We’ll just get ready for the next one,” Worley said. “It’s a region game and it’s important. One at a time. Obviously, there’s five region games, so there’s a good opportunity for our kids to go to the playoffs, and there’s no doubt they’re up for the challenge, and we’re going to make that happen.”
