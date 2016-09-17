Raiders storm past Hurricanes, improve to 4-0

The Madison County Red Raider football team handled Hurricane Monroe like a breeze on Friday, defeating Monroe 41-7.
Madison County dominated the game in every aspect. Kicker/punter Levi Larkins had a good night hitting on field goals from 35 and 26 yards out and boomed a 60-yard punt that pinned Monroe inside their own five yard line.
“I’ve been working hard all summer building up my leg strength,” said Larkins who also had numerous kickoffs sail into the end zone.
Larkins’ kicks were key in helping the Raiders win field position most of the night. The Raiders took advantage of every opportunity that came their way all night.
Monroe fumbled three times and had a pass intercepted by Colby Smith who return the miscue for a 35-yard touchdown.
“I saw the quarterback turn his shoulders and I read his eyes and the ball just came right to me and I found a lane to the end zone,” said Smith. Smith’s third quarter touchdown was one of many for the Raiders.
Madison County scored on its second possession after David Metts scored on a two- yard run. KJ Burton added the two-point conversion on a trick play to give the Raiders an 8-0 lead.
The Raiders scored again on their next possession this time with Metts hitting Zach Jordan with an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Early in the second quarter, Larkins extended the lead to 18-0 on a 35-yard field goal. Minutes later, the Raiders fell on a fumble and cashed in on the miscue with a two-yard touchdown run by Cody Hawkes.
On the ensuing kickoff, Monroe fumbled again at its own 38-yard line. The Raiders then cashed in on the turnover for a Larkins 26-yard field goal, extending the lead to 27-0 at halftime.
The scoring continued in the second half with Smith’s pick six and then a final touchdown by Metts from 27 yards away. Monroe scored its only touchdown with 10:19 left in the game. The Hurricanes finished the night punting seven times and had four turnovers.
The Raiders (4-0) will travel to Franklin County Friday night to face the Lions in a 7:30 kickoff. Franklin County was fell 52-28 to Elbert County Friday night.
Raiders storm past Hurricanes, improve to 4-0
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry