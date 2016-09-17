Man pulls gun on 17-year-old

A man pulled a gun on two local youths following a minor traffic accident recently.
A 17-year-old boy said he and a juvenile were traveling north on South Broad Street where it intersects with South Elm Street when, not sure if a Dodge Avenger was going to yield to them or not and had “a little accident at the intersection.”
The driver of the Dodge turned into the Kangaroo convenience store, while the young driver continued to Harmony Street, then turned around to go to the convenience store. The two went into the store to confront the man, who told them to wait outside.
When they went out, the man came up to them, pulled up his shirt, showed a gunk pulled the gun out, pushed the slide back and said, “do you all have something to say?”
The 17-year-old said the man pushed him in the face and told him to apologize to his girlfriend who was in the car. After getting the apology, the man got into the vehicle and drove off without turning on his lights.
A clerk at the store said the man told her he was going to talk to the boys because they were “cussing, screaming and disrespecting his old lady.”
The confrontation may have been recorded by the store’s surveillance system.
