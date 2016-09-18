Danielsville annexes ag center site

Danielsville’s city council voted to annex the 20.29-acre site of the future Madison County agricultural center into the city at its regular business meeting Sept. 12. The site is adjacent to the high school sports complex, which was recently annexed into the city.
In other matters, Danielsville city council members are looking into ways to decrease excessive speeding on Crawford W. Long Street.
Mayor Todd Higdon said there have been numerous reports of speeders on the road, which is hilly and contains several subdivisions as well as the housing authority.
Police chief Brenan Baird said the police department does not have the manpower to monitor Crawford W. Long during heavy commute hours (school start and end times) as officers on duty are focused on the two biggest problem areas in the city: the red light and Colbert-Danielsville Road area.
The council discussed various options, including speed humps for the road.
The city recently received a $6,000 Georgia Municipal Association grant. Baird said this is the third year in a row the city has been awarded the grant, which this year will go toward safety equipment and other needs of the maintenance department.
Higdon said the city is waiting on approval from the state to begin replacing water lines in the red light area where the new roundabout construction is slated to begin next spring. Higdon said the water lines date to the 1940s and frequently burst, causing water leaks.
Chief Baird and Mayor Higdon told the council about Captain Jonathan Burnette’s plan to help Chase Howard, a 9-year-old Marietta boy suffering from terminal muscular dystrophy who was recently featured on Fox 5 News saying he all he wants for his 9th birthday on Sept. 19 is a lot of birthday cards.
Burnette had arranged, with the help of Danielsville VFD, National EMS and other volunteers, to give the boy a special birthday gift on Friday, Sept. 16, by bringing him to Danielsville from Marietta in an ambulance with an escort and giving him a tour of the fire department, county complex, police department and presenting him with a birthday cake and other surprises.
Unfortunately, the boy’s family had to cancel the event.
Mayor Higdon commended Burnette for his efforts in trying to provide a special day for the young man.
“That is part of thinking outside the box to do something good for someone,” Higdon said. “We have some good folks.”
This is the post from Captain Burnette on the police department’s Facebook page: “It is our pleasure to announce that the City of Danielsville will have a special visitor on Friday, September, 16th 2016. The City of Danielsville Police Department will go to Marietta, Ga. on the morning of the 16th to pick up young Chase Howard with the assistance of National EMS. We will then return to Danielsville to give Chase his very own party. Citizens in or around Danielsville are encouraged and invited to come by City Hall and meet Chase and wish him a happy birthday. City Hall is located at 10 Government Circle Danielsville, Ga. 30633. If you would like to drop off a gift or donation for Chase, feel free to do so. You may drop it off at City Hall. Chase loves police, fire, EMS toys. He also likes military toys as well. All Chase has asked for are cards though. We expect to arrive in Danielsville in the late morning or early afternoon hours with Chase. Please help us in welcoming him and making this a birthday he will always remember. Please feel free to share.”
Despite the event being canceled, the city will continue to accept birthday cards and gifts for Howard and make sure they get to him, chief Baird noted Tuesday.
