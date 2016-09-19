The Madison County Fair is back Sept. 20-24

The 68th annual Madison County Agricultural Fair is coming to the Comer Lions Club fairgrounds Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 20 – 24.
The James Gang will once again provide rides and games on the midway, organizers said.
Gates will open nightly at 6 p.m.
Entrance tickets are $4 each (bring a pair of used eyeglasses, hearing aids or a cell phone and receive 50 cents off admission) for ages 5 and over; for children under 5, admission is free. Organizers say drop your ticket in the drawing barrel for a chance to win a nightly gate prize (you must be present to win).
In addition to rides on the midway, there will be nightly entertainment on the grandstand and livestock shows in the livestock arena.
There will also be concessions and exhibits of handmade arts and crafts, community club and promotional exhibits, commercial business, agricultural equipment and vendors with various wares for sale, organizers said.
“Split-the-Pot” guess the number of peas in a jar for $1 per guess and on Saturday night the winner will be announced. The winner will “split the pot” with the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. “You do not need to be present to win,” organizers said.
Fair organizers also ask attendees to bring donations for the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter and the Comer Lions Club will match their donations.
Opening night, Tuesday night, is “Bluegrass Night” featuring the North Georgia Bluegrass Band on stage beginning at 7 p.m. The FFA and 4-H Swine Show competition starts at 6 p.m. in the livestock arena. Unlimited rides on the midway are available by purchasing a $15 armband.
The gate prize for Tuesday night is a Stihl leaf blower. The drawing is at 10 p.m.
Wednesday night’s entertainment is the country music group Ramblin’ Country, onstage at 7 p.m. The FFA and 4-H goat show competition takes places in the livestock arena beginning at 6 p.m. Unlimited rides with $15 armbands. The gate prize is a Stihl weed eater and the drawing takes place at 10 p.m.
Thursday night Big Daddy’s Band will perform on stage at 7 p.m. The FFA and 4-H dairy show competition will be held in the livestock arena at 6 p.m. $15 buys unlimited rides on the midway. The gate prize is a recliner and the drawing is at 10 p.m.
Local favorites the Holman Autry Band will take the stage Friday night. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. A beef show competition will be held in the livestock arena, beginning at 6 p.m.
The gate prize for Friday is a large flat screen TV and the drawing will be held at 11 p.m.
Unlimited rides are available with the purchase of a $20 armband.
Saturday’s kiddie matinee is from noon to 4 p.m. Children and teens under 15 enter free and admission is $1 over age 15. Unlimited ride armbands will be $15. The Madison County Open Beef Show begins at noon. There will be two special gate prize drawings at 4 p.m. for bicycles.
Gates re-open at 6 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by “Sons of Sailors,” the Southeast’s premier Jimmy Buffet Tribute band, according to officials. The show starts at 7 p.m. Unlimited ride armbands will be $20. The gate prize will be an Exmark zero-turn lawn mower.
