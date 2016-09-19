Simple battery reported on Poca Road

Simple battery and cruelty to children were reported on Poca Road recently.
Deputy Brian Drake went to the scene where he met with a woman who said that her husband pushed her over the couch and took their small son and left the home.
She said the dispute began earlier in the day and she asked her husband to leave because he was never home to spend time with her and their son.
She said when he came home that night he forced his way in through the front door because she couldn’t get it unlocked in time.
After he made it inside the house, he backed her up against the arm of the couch with his body, causing her to fall backwards onto the floor, according to the report. She said he slapped her as she lay on the floor. She said her son could see what was happening. Before he left, she said he grabbed their son and took him with him.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•A tractor trailer cab was found fully engulfed on Paoli Road Tuesday, Sept. 6. The cause of the fire was unknown at the time of the report.
•An unruly child was reported at the middle school last week. On Sept. 6, Cpl. Brandon Moss was contacted to be present while school administrators spoke to a female student and then walked with her to the front of the building to be picked up by her mother. As they were walking, the student became very angry according to the report and began hitting herself in the head. She then ran down the hall and out the back door of the school. The deputy gave chase and caught up with her just as she was about to cross the road. She was taken back to school and released to her mother. A juvenile complaint was filled out.
•Theft by deception was reported on Wildcat Bridge Road last week. The victim told Deputy Larry MacKay that he received a call from a friend who lives in Gwinnett County. He said this friend told him that UPS had delivered $56,000 in cash to him from a “government program.” The friend also said he saw his name on the list to receive money and told him to call “James Johnson” and provided a phone number. “Johnson” told him he was a “United Nations federal agent” and that he (victim) would receive his “grant” if he sent $500 for processing. The victim sent the $500 to Los Angeles and received a notice later on that day that “there was a problem with customs” and that he needed to send another $850. The victim sent $850 and was told that he would have his cash by noon on the day of the report. He said he did not get his money and called the wire transfer company who advised him to call local law enforcement. The victim said when he called Johnson’s number he would not answer but would send a text asking who is calling. When he and a witness looked up the number it came back to a generated number on an Internet phone. He contacted his friend in Gwinnett County who told him he was “out of state.”
•On Sept. 8, deputy Adam Arnold was on patrol on Hwy. 29 South near Holman Autry Road when he witnessed a black Ford Focus passing on a double yellow line. He initiated a traffic stop and the Focus pulled over at the Jehovah’s Witness church. When it came to a stop, a dark-haired white male approximately five foot eight inches tall and about 200 pounds got out of the car and ran into the wood line. Arnold ordered him to stop but he continued through the woods towards Allen’s Mobile Home Park. Numerous deputies arrived and searched the area for the man, but failed to locate him, according to the report. Arnold searched the Focus where he found a piece of mail in the glove compartment with a name on it. They also located the registered owner, who was different from the name on the piece of mail. After completing an inventory sheet the vehicle was towed and impounded at the sheriff’s office impound lot.
•Identity fraud was reported on Hwy. 98 West last week. A man said after he filed his state and federal tax returns last March he was contacted by the IRS who told him that an unknown person(s) had already used his information to file a return. The victim told deputy Taylor Arrendale that he was not supposed to get a return on his federal tax. He called the state who told him that his return in the amount of $442 was deposited into an unknown bank account, then placed on a credit card. The victim said he did not authorize this transaction. He said a lock has been placed on his Social Security Number. The deputy advised him to change all his account numbers and to contact the state again regarding his tax return.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Elm Road last week. A man reported that he got a call from his ex-wife who asked him if there “was something he needed to tell her.” She then proceeded to describe different things in the house including a bra left on his bedroom floor. He told deputy James Justice that the only way she could know that is if she had been in his home. He also said he thinks she might still have a key since their divorce. He said she made statements that she had pictures of the inside of the home and he believed she would use them to try to get custody of their small son. He was advised to change his locks and of the TPO process and pre warrant hearing process.
•A GBI investigation is underway following the death of a person on Pine Valley Farm Road last week. Madison County Investigator Jimmy Patton said the autopsy report from the crime lab had not been received by the sheriff’s office as of press time, but that he believes the death will be determined to be of natural causes. Deputy Kyle Thomas was dispatched to the scene last week, along with the coroner, EMS and other law enforcement. Two witnesses were also present. One of the witnesses found the man sitting “in a lying back position” on a couch on the front porch of his trailer. Although there were signs of small blood droplets on the victim, there was no sign of a struggle, the report noted. The men said they came to pick up a truck around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon and noted it was strange that the man did not come outside. After they loaded the truck on a dolly they came around to the front of the home and found the man deceased and then flagged two passersby down asking them to call 9-1-1. One of the witnesses said that another man drove up on a motorcycle and told them that the man was dead and then drove off. The coroner made the decision to notify the GBI due to the unexplained blood and statements made by the witness about the man on the motorcycle.
