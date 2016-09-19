Jackson County man missing

BraseltonNewsTODAY
Monday, September 19. 2016
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Jefferson man who went missing from his residence. Leroy Crane, a 66-year-old white male, left his residence at approximately 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 in a 1978 red Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck with a Georgia tag (number: HA812Y).
He has not returned home. Crane has dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.
No direction of travel is available but he does have family in the Hall County area. No family members have seen him.
Anyone with information on Crane’s location should contact Jackson County 9-1-1.
Crane weighs approximately 180 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.
Old Website

