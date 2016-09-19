Mary Elizabeth Lopez (09-17-16)

CLEVELAND – Mary Elizabeth Marlow Lopez, 82, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Mary was born on May 21, 1934, the daughter of the late Howard Grady and Ona Pauline Jackson. She was employed as a seamstress for many years at Warren Featherbone in Gainesville, and retired as head of the tailor shop at JC Penny Distribution Center in Forest Park. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Cumming. Mrs. Lopez was preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Jackson, Judy Jackson and Willene Hudgins.
Survivors include her children, Annette Ayers, Gainesville; Vera (Phil) Bryson, Homer, David (Gwen) Marlow, Maysville, and Cindy (Mark) Mullinax, Cleveland; brother, Howard Grady “Buddy” (Nina) Jackson, Gillsville; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation is Monday, September 19, at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Gainesville, from 6 to 9 p.m., and Tuesday, September 20, before the funeral. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 20, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. The Revs. Danny Orr and Phil Carpenter will officiate. Graveside services will be held at the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery in Cumming on Tuesday, September 20, following the service.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
