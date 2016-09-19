CORNELIA - Sandra Ivie Bellamy Horne, 69, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Mrs. Horne was born on March 5, 1947, in Habersham County, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Taft and May Belle Irvin Ivie; husbands, J.N. Bellamy and Donald J. Horne; and brothers, Donald Ivie, and Lamar Ivie. Mrs. Horne was a member of B.C. Grant Baptist Church, and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her daughters, Frances Bellamy Willis, Baldwin, and Elaine Bellamy, Hayesville, N.C.; sister, Charlotte McConnell, Cornelia; brother, Levis Ivie, Commerce; grandchildren, Josh Moore, Jessica and Kyle Davis, and Aiden Bellamy; and great-grandchildren, Adam Moore and Dixie Davis.
Funeral services are scheduled for 4 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, at B.C. Grant Baptist Church with the Revs. Bradley Elliott and Sanford Kimbrell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6. to 8 p.m., Monday, September 19, at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Clarkesville Lions Club, Sight Conservation Program, 255 Savage Rd., Clarkesville, GA 30523
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting our website at www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Sandra Horne (09-17-16)
