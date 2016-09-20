Ernest Nix (09-17-16)

JEFFERSON - Ernest Monroe Nix, 88, entered into rest Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Mr. Nix was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Jesse Homer Nix and Vallie Johnson Nix. He was a United States Army Veteran, a member of the American Legion, the NRA,and retired 25 years of service with the University of Georgia Police Department. Mr. Nix was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Lewis Nix; and a sister, Frances Mathews.
Survivors include his wife, Edna Brookshire Nix, Jefferson; son, Wayne Nix and his wife Joyce, Watkinsville; daughter, Linda Nix Disney and her husband Richard, Austin, Texas; and son, David Nix and his wife Laura, Tucson, Ariz.; sister, Inez Nix, Jefferson; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens with military honors. Members of the University of Georgia Police Department will be honored as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to the University of Georgia Police Department, 286 Oconee Street, Suite 100, Athens, Georgia 30602.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
