DANIELSVILLE - Charlotte Elaine Alewine, 61, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2016.
Born in Danielsville, she was the daughter of the late Grady Hoover Allen and Don Nelle McElroy Allen. Mrs. Alewine loved hunting and fishing, but most importantly, she loved her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Sellers and Tammy Ferguson.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Alewine; two children, Joe Alewine and his wife, Brandy and their two children, Katie and Jaxon, and Wendy Jordan and her two children, Taylor and Aylah; special nephew, Louis Sellers, and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 16, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Rev. Dwayne Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 15, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte Elaine Alewine (09-13-16)
