Steven Ray (09-01-16)

Tuesday, September 20. 2016
WINDER - Steven P. Ray, 65, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2016.

He was the son of the late A.J. and Sarah Ray of Conyers, and was a graduate of Gordon High School. Steve retired from DeKalb County Schools after 31 years of dedicated service.

Survivors include three daughters; two sons-in-law; two grandchildren; one brother; one sister and brother-in-law; and one niece.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 1, at 2:30 p.m., at the chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. Friends may visit with his family at the funeral home, Saturday, prior to the service, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Christian Academy – www.bethlehemchristianacademy.org – “In Memory of Steve Ray”.
Condolences may be made to www.caldwellandcowan.com

Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, Covington, is in charge of arrangements.
