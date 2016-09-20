BRASELTON - Clyde James Butler, 72, passed away Monday, September 19, 2016.
Mr. Butler was the son of the late Ernest and Bertie Butler. He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Butler; and brother, Roy Butler.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Butler; son, Travis Butler, Braselton; brothers, Larry Butler and wife Jo Ruth, Alabama, and Wendell Butler and wife Louise, Braselton; sisters, Viola Hood, Hoschton, Geneva Fleeman, Buford, Frances Butler, Hoschton, and Betty Carter and husband Herman, Hoschton; grandchildren, Tori Butler and Jessica Butler; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 22, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerry Gaddis and Eddie Butler officiating. Interment will follow at The Church of God of Prophecy Braselton. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Clyde Butler (09-19-16)
