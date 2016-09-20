The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of theft by taking at the Nike outlet store at Banks Crossing where the loss/prevention manager reported that an employee stole a gift card with a balance of $313 from a customer.
The same customer came back and made two other purchases, which the employee allowed, though they were invalid, that cost the store $311. The employee said the customer paid for the first purchase with the gift card and then threw it away, after which the employee retrieved it.
Later, the customer came back for the card, and the employee said he gave her a different card with zero balance, after which the customer decided to make another purchase. The employee said he ran the transaction as a cash purchase because he knew there was no balance on the card.
Later, the customer returned again and used a debit card. The employee claimed he was nervous and somehow voided the transaction, which he did not realize until later. The employee also admitted stealing merchandise from the Nike store valued at $313.
Nike employee steals from customer, store
