Charles Day (09-14-16)

JEFFERSON - Charles Mark Day died Wednesday, September 14, 2016.
He was born June 26, 1965 in Columbus, Ga. He graduated high school in 1983, Charlotte High School, Punta Gorda, Fla., and attended Mercer University and the University of Georgia. Mark was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He served in the United States Marine Corp for four years and was stationed in Okinawa for two of those years. He loved music was a writer and an artist.
He published one illustrated children's book. Mark donated dozens of his pen and ink drawings of historical landmarks to the Jackson County Bicentennial Celebration in 1996. His artwork appears in several businesses in Jackson County. Mark loved cooking. His expertise in BBQ won for him the Whole Hog award as well as the People's Choice award in the Atlanta BBQ cook-off in 2010.He was the proud owner of "Fat & Happy Bbq." and cooked barbeque at numerous musical festivals, including his own festival, "Amberland."
Mark loved animals and nature. There was never a time he didn't stop to move a turtle out of the road. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his son, Zachary Morgan Day; former wife, Amberly Waters Day; his parents, Anne Weed Day of Gainesville, and Haywood Day of Flowery Branch; brother, Nathan Day, Flowery Branch; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Waters Herring and Karen Cherney; mother- in- law, Patsy Davis Waters; one niece, Amy Cherney; two nephews, Ian and Noah Herring; uncle, Randolph Weed; aunts, Betty Weed Self, Lujean Moody, and Maxine Mauldin; and several cousins. His special little buddies, Robert Dugan, Carey Riel, Steven Anderson, Budpie Hearn, Snake Williamson, and Kevin McCooK.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, an "educational fund" has been set up for "Zachary Morgan Day" at South Trust Bank in Jefferson.
