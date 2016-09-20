Two dead after Hog Mountain Road stabbing

Two people have died after a stabbing Tuesday evening on Hog Mountain Road in Barrow County.
One person was found dead at the scene. Another was transported and died at the hospital.
Officers with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office are not releasing the identities of the deceased at this time. The BCSO noted at 7:40 p.m. that the scene is secure and "everyone involved is in custody."
News report indicate one body was found inside the residence with another outside.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation.
Updates will be posted when available.
