Case against DA dismissed

An allegation that Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Parks White broke the law with his campaign advertising didn’t hold water with the state.
Assistant Attorney General Blair McGowan filed a motion for dismissal of the case against White Aug. 31.
White said at the time the charge was levied that the allegation against him was nothing more than a campaign publicity stunt.
“I have not violated the law,” said White. “This publicity stunt is gutter politics by defense attorneys desperate to control the DA’s office.”
White, who defeated Richard Campbell in May to retain his DA’s post, was pictured with the Hartwell Police Department in a campaign flyer. Danielsville attorney Lane Fitzpatrick said the ad violated the law.
“Georgia Law states that no one can display the badge and emblem of a police department in any advertisement without the written permission from the local governing authority,” stated the ad paid for by Fitzpatrick in the May 12 Madison County Journal. “The Hartwell City Council did not approve his advertisement. District Attorney Parks White’s violation of the law is a felony.”
White’s campaign manager David Phillips said the campaign had cleared the photo both the mayor and the police chief.
White said the campaign never received any notice protesting the ad. Georgia law requires public officials to seek permission “to use the nomenclature or a symbol of a department.” The law states that the governing authority has 30 days to respond to such a request.
“If the local governing authority does not respond within the 30 day time period, then the request is presumed to have been approved,” reads the statute (OCGA 35-10-6).
White was first elected DA of the Northern Judicial Circuit in 2012, replacing Bob Lavender.
