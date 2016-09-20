Two dead after Old Hog Mountain Road stabbing

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the deaths of two people Tuesday afternoon following a double stabbing at an Old Hog Mountain Road residence.
One person was found dead at the scene and another was transported and died at the hospital.
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office had not released the identities of the deceased as of Wednesday morning. The BCSO noted at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday that the scene was secure and “everyone involved is in custody.”
News reports indicated one body was found inside the residence with another outside. WSB-TV reported late Tuesday night one of the stabbing victims was 50-year-old Stanley Ivy.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation due to the large area of the crime scene.
Updates will be posted when available.
