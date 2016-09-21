‘Mike’ Hillsman (09-20-16)

COLBERT - William Michael “Mike” Hillsman, 67, died Tuesday, September 20, 2016.
Born in Athens, he was the son of the late Joe Maxey Hillsman and Lona Mae Robinson Hillsman and brother to the late Alice Durden. Mike retired from Athens Regional Medical Center as a HVAC mechanic. He served his county in the United States Army during Vietnam and was a member of Colbert First Baptist Church.
Mike was a loving husband, father and Papa.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Sharon Logan Hillsman; children and their spouses, Trent (Sandy) Hillsman, Colbert, Alicia (Rusty) Prather, Colbert; grandchildren, Cole Trenton Hillsman and Cason Michael Hillsman; and brother-in-law, Eugene Durden.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 22, at 2 p.m., at Colbert First Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Colbert Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Colbert First Baptist Church.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.www.lordandstephens.com
