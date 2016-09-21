BOC moves to make fees uniform

Wednesday, September 21. 2016
Local tax collections fees will soon be uniform in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners Monday night approved setting a 2 percent tax collection rate for all cities, fire boards and boards of education.
The BOC will have to officially set rates with each municipality through intergovernmental agreements. The board is proposing to keep the 2 percent rate for a three-year period.
See the full story in the Sept. 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

