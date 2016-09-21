Local legislators are split over a proposed state constitution amendment that would create Opportunity School Districts.
Georgia voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve the amendment. The change would enable new legislation (Senate Bill 133) and allow the state to take over “failing” schools.
SB 133, which was approved by the Georgia General Assembly in the last session, defines a “failing” school as one that does not meet state standards for three consecutive years. If approved, the new legislation would allow the state to control the funding and supervision of the school.
State Senator John Wilkinson, who voted to approve SB 133, noted that no schools in Jackson County would be affected by the amendment as currently written.
“We are blessed with good schools, administrators and teachers,” he said. “Not everyone is so fortunate. The schools this would impact have been evaluated by the department of education as chronically failing. Their dropout rate is 32 percent higher than average. These students have challenges securing employment or furthering their education. I believe every student deserves the opportunity to receive a good education.”
Local legislators split on state school takeover
