A 3-year-old child last week walked out of her Arcade home and a mile down the road after the adult left in charge of her fell asleep.
According to an Arcade Police Department incident report, Chief Randy Williams found the child unattended on Rock Forge Road near its intersection with Rock Forge Court.
An investigation determined the girl had been left by her parents in the care of a woman who fell asleep on a couch in the home.
The Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services was notified and responded, and the child was turned over to her parents.
The woman had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon and the case remained active.
See more incidents in the Sept. 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
3-year-old found on side of road
