SOFTBALL: Lady Leopards blow past Hurricanes, 10-3

The Banks County Leopards softball team split two Region 8-AA games last week.
The Lady Leopards demolished Monticello, 10-3, at home last Thursday .thanks to a big game at the plate from a freshman.
Jill Martinet smashed four singles and picked up three RBI in the seven-run win.
Jaycie Bowen contributed with two doubles and two RBI and Kelyn Parson added a single and two RBI. Bowen also had a nice outing on the mound, giving up only three runs on five hits, recording five strikeouts and two walks.
The Lady Leopards wasted little time in building a lead as they scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning as Kya Santiago scored stealing home and Tybee Denton doubled to bring Vada Bowden home.
The Lady Leopards kept their foot on the gas in the second inning as Martinet connected for her second of four singles, scoring Abby Baird and bumping the lead to 3-0. Two batters later, Bowen smacked a double that scored Martinet and Hanah Angel, growing the lead to 5-0.
After watching Monticello cut the deficit to 5-3 in the fifth inning, the Lady Leopards added four runs to widen the margin to six runs, 9-3. Mikayla Beckett scored on an error, and three runs scored on back-to-back singles from Martinet and Parson.
The Lady Leopards’ 10th and final run was produced on Martinet’s final single of the game.
Rabun County 2, Banks County 1
The Lady Leopards smacked seven hits, five more than Rabun County, but three errors made a difference in the outcome last Tuesday as Banks County fell 2-1.
Denton pitched a strong game, striking out nine Lady Wildcat batters and giving up only two hits.
The scoreless tie broke in the bottom of the sixth when Rabun County scored on a single to take a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Leopards battled back in the top of the seventh and tied the game at 1-1 when Makayla Benfield scored on a groundout. The game ended in the bottom of the seventh when the Lady Wildcats scored on a wild pitch.
Abby Ledford led the Lady Leopards’ offense in the offense, connecting for a double and a single. Denton added two singles. Santiago, Speed and Beckett had a single apiece.
The Lady Leopards also split two games at a tournament last Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Lady Leopards lost to Duluth, 10-5, and defeated Walnut Grove, 4-3. On Saturday, they lost to Union County, 5-2, and beat Forsyth Central, 4-1.
Banks County’s next game is a region matchup Thursday at Putnam County High School. Putnam County is winless in region play. The Lady Leopards sit at 6-10 (1-3 Region 8-AA). They are sixth in the region.
