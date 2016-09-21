Law enforcement officials are investigating the deaths of two people Tuesday afternoon following a stabbing in Barrow County.
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the stabbing at 1168 Old Hog Mountain Road. Whitney Kyle Stovall, 31, of Winder, and Stanley Hugh Ivy Jr., 47, of Hoschton, died during the incident.
The altercation started at the residence of Ivy Jr., where he was reportedly stabbed multiple times by Stovall. The family of Ivy Jr. attempted to stop the altercation. Stovall later died from injuries after family members attempted to help Ivy Jr., and Stovall was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The BCSO requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation due to the complexity of the situation. Nelly Miles with the GBI said officers found Ivy Jr.’s body in a shed on the property.
Stovall was reportedly “belligerent and combative male brandishing a baseball bat” when officers arrived.
“The individual was placed into custody following a struggle with the deputies,” said Miles. “This individual also died at the scene. Immediate investigative information supports that the second individual was struck multiple times with a baseball bat by family members who were attempting to intervene in the original fight.”
GBI agents responded to the scene and have continued to interview witnesses and family members concerning the altercation. GBI crime scene specialists were actively processing the scene on Tuesday.
District Attorney Brad Smith was briefed concerning the ongoing investigation. Both Ivy Jr. and Stovall will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
2 dead after Barrow County fight
