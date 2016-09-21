A proposed apartment community in Braselton has apparently caused some concerns. Wilwat Properties has requested to delay public hearings on a proposed apartment community so it can address concerns.
The group is requesting a rezoning of approximately 27.94 acres off of Hwy. 211 to include an apartment community. The land is a portion of HECE, LLC, group’s 237 acre development behind Publix on Hwy. 211.
The planned unit development was initially proposed to be entirely commercial. But due to the “void of apartment units in the Town of Braselton,” Wilwat Properties wants to include a 367-unit garden style multi-family apartment community within the PUD.
The zoning change was originally on the Braselton Planning Commission’s September agenda, but the item has been delayed.
“This deferment will allow us to properly address any and all concerns from residents, town officials and planning commissioners regarding this project,” Wilwat vice president Lee Freeman wrote to the town last week.
See the full story in the Sept. 22 issue of The Braselton News.
Proposed apartments raise concerns
