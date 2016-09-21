A juvenile reportedly “almost bit her grandmother’s finger off” after the grandmother tried to remove the girl’s earbuds. Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Davenport Road, Braselton, location, last week on reports of battery-Family Violence Act and juvenile complaint.
The complainant said she was driving her granddaughter to school. She was trying to talk to her and removed her earplugs from her ears so she would listen.
The child then reportedly began slapping and hitting her all over and “almost bit (her) finger off.” Officers saw the woman’s finger was injured and bloody.
See the full story in the Sept. 22 issue of The Braselton News.
Girl bites grandma’s finger over earbuds
