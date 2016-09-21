Girl bites grandma’s finger over earbuds

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 21. 2016
A juvenile reportedly “almost bit her grandmother’s finger off” after the grandmother tried to remove the girl’s earbuds. Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Davenport Road, Braselton, location, last week on reports of battery-Family Violence Act and juvenile complaint.
The complainant said she was driving her granddaughter to school. She was trying to talk to her and removed her earplugs from her ears so she would listen.
The child then reportedly began slapping and hitting her all over and “almost bit (her) finger off.” Officers saw the woman’s finger was injured and bloody.
See the full story in the Sept. 22 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.