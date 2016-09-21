Cross country: North Oconee edges Jefferson boys for MainStreet title

While beating region rival North Oconee would have been an accomplishment, the Jefferson boys’ cross country team knows a much bigger opportunity for a victory lies ahead.
North Oconee, with 38 points, edged the Dragons by four points Tuesday to win the 13th annual MainStreet Newspapers Meet at Crow’s Lake.
Jefferson coach Katie Sellers is putting the focus on the Oct. 26 Region 8-AAAA meet at North Oconee.
“I said it’s better to get beat now than it is later,” Sellers said of her message to her team. “So now we know what we have to do — where they fall into our time ranges. I think it’s a good thing. Everybody needs a little bit of that sometimes just to see where we are, where we’re headed. We’ve got five weeks.”
On an afternoon in which temperatures soared into the 90s, the Dragons placed three runners in the top seven to earn the second-place finish in the 16-team meet. Addison Cochran paced Jefferson with a time of 17:33.40 to finish fourth. Max Higgins placed fifth (17:41.19), and Clay Pender (17:53.79) took seventh. Taylor Reed (11th, 18:21.78) and Derek Hildebrand (15th, 18:37.76) rounded out the scoring.
Jefferson’s boys are set to run against some top-flight competition Saturday at the Wingfoot meet in Cartersville. They will compete in the championship race.
On the girls’ side, Jefferson ran without an injured Maggie Dyer and finished fifth out of 12 teams with 161 points. North Oconee (14 points) won the meet.
Ella Rosenberger led the way with a 15th-place finish and time of 23:44.07, followed by Emily Wilson (22nd, 24:52.36), Lauren Cochran (39th, 26:38.05), Madison Chisholm (27:01.87) and Laura Lee Feeman (28:51.42).
“The girls still placed fifth,” Sellers said. “So that’s good. Still, they’re working to close some of those gaps … They’re looking strong.”
The Jackson County boys and girls’ teams also participated in the MainStreet meet, though neither squad had its full lineup.
The boys’ team placed 10th, led by Cody Ellis’ 67th-place finish (21:07.27). Rounding out the scoring were Dakota Gaddis (90th, 22:24.43), Alex Zipfel (91st, 22:24.77), Camren Bryan (93rd, 22:28.24) and Eli Griffeth (96th, 22:37.33).
The girls’ team finished 11th, with Bailey Richards leading the way with a time of 27:06.74 (44th place). Others scoring were Hayden Ponce (59th, 28:25.69), Morgan McCall (69th, 28:48.79), Promise Ledford (88th, 30:17.89) and Erica Doeding (96th, 32:37.43).
