Softball: Davis’ two homers lead Panthers past Monroe

Jackson County’s offense got back on track Thursday, with two homers from Caroline Davis to help jump start it.
Davis went deep in the third and fifth innings as the Panthers rallied for a much-needed 10-5 region win over Monroe Area.
“She did a tremendous job — tremendous,” coach Chessie Laird said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Davis, who went 3-for-4 with three RBI, drilled a two-run homer in the top of the third after Jackson County (8-10, 3-4) had fallen behind 3-0. She tied the game 4-4 with a solo shot in the top of the fifth. The Panthers scored twice more that inning to pull ahead 6-4 and never trailed the rest of the way.
“I feel like, offensively, as a whole, we made the adjustments after the first inning,” Laird said. “(We were) a little bit shaky in the second inning, but for the most part we didn’t wait until the very end, which I feel has really impacted us here lately.”
Plenty of Panthers joined in the offensive outburst as Jackson County finished with 14 hits. Serina Bergeron went 3-for-3 with a double. Kaylan Pruitt was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Joni Lott went 2-for-4 with an RBI, doubling in the top of the sixth to increase Jackson County’s lead to 7-5. The Panthers added three more runs in the top of the seventh to finish off Monroe Area.
Brooke Kibbe threw a complete game for the win, allowing eight hits, five runs (three earned) and five walks while striking out three.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Jackson County. Laird praised her team for being able to overcome its defensive miscues in the win.
“(Thursday) we weren’t perfect,” said Laird, whose team committed four errors. “We did have a few errors but we didn’t let it compound on top of each other. We did a good job of staying up and staying together and uplifting each other, which I feel like is a big part of why we were successful today.”
The Panthers followed up the victory with an 11-3 non-region win over Flowery Branch Saturday and then a 12-7 loss to Apalachee the same afternoon.
Davis went 3-for-4 with three doubles and five RBI against Flowery Branch, while Lott had a triple and three RBI. Kibbe earned the win against Flowery Branch, throwing a three-hitter. She allowed three earned runs and struck out four.
Against Apalachee, Davis (1-for-3) drove home two runs, while Pruitt (1-for-3), Jordan Scott (1-for-1), Lott and Hailey Clark had an RBI each.
•HART CO. 13, JACKSON CO. 5 (SEPT. 13): Two days before beating Monroe Area Thursday, the Panthers suffered their fourth-consecutive loss in region play, falling to Hart County on the road. The Bulldogs broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the third and three more in the fourth. Hart County led 9-5 to start the bottom of the sixth inning and ended the game early, via run rule, with four runs.
Lott went 2-for-3, while Jessica Burke drove home two runs.
