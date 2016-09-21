SOFTBALL: Lady Eagles split region games with Morgan Co. and Monroe Area

BY CHARLES PHELPS
The East Jackson Lady Eagles’ softball team went 1-1 in region play last week and picked up two other wins at a weekend tournament last Friday and Saturday over Alcovy and Prince Avenue Christian.
The Lady Eagles lost to current No. 1-ranked Region 8-AAA team Morgan County 4-3 last Thursday.
With a scoreless two and a half innings to begin the game, the Lady Eagles seized the lead in the bottom of the third when pitcher Jessie Marvin doubled to right field, bringing Gracie Wilber home and a 1-0 lead.
Two batters later, a Hannah Poole single brought Mary Hollis across the plate and the Lady Eagles’ lead grew, 2-0. The next batter, first baseman Kate Woodall, brought Hannah Poole home with a single of her own and the Lady Eagles led 3-0 after three innings.
The Lady Bulldogs chipped away in the fourth inning, scoring on a single off Marvin to cut the lead to 3-1.
In the sixth inning, the Lady Bulldogs tied the lead at 3-3 on a two-run single. The comeback was complete when a wild pitch advanced a runner from third to home for the 4-3 lead.
Marvin finished the game with a single and a double and one RBI. She had five strikeouts on the mound but yielded five walks and four runs.
Woodall and Poole’s third-inning singles were the only Eagle hits of the game.
East Jackson 6, Monroe Area 0
Marvin spearheaded the Lady Eagles’ shutout victory last Tuesday. Marvin pitched a complete game, recording 13 strikeouts and giving up only three hits.
She also had a triple and two RBI at the plate.
Faith Grooms had three hits, two singles and a double, one RBI and scored two runs.
Poole recorded two hits, a single and a double, and drove in one. MacKenzie Arnold added a single and a double.
The Lady Eagles finished the game with 12 hits.
After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Eagles took the lead in the second when a Becca Hill groundout brought Natalie Vargo home. The Lady Eagles led 1-0.
The lead vaulted to 3-0 in the third inning when Marvin’s triple brought Grooms home and Poole’s single scored Hollis.
The lead grew to 4-0 in the fifth inning when a Woodall single scored Grooms on her second of two runs.
The Lady Eagles’ final two runs came in the bottom of the sixth when Grooms connected for her second single of the game, scoring Ally Petering, and Marvin’s second RBI came on a groundout that scored Wilber.
