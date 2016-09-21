Atlanta Dragway hosts Summit ET racing event

Local racers converged on Atlanta Dragway on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the Double Summit ET racing event.
Racers competed in five separate classes.
Race No. 1
Super Pro: Hank Wilhelm from Maysville ran a 4.965 elapsed time (ET) on a 4.96 dial-in at 137.34 mph with a 0.014 reaction time. Wilhelm defeated Thomas Bell, who ran a 4.475 ET off his 4.47 dial-in at 156.28 mph and a reaction of 0.047
In the semifinals, Wilhelm beat Don Brown, Jr. Bell had a single into the finals.
Pro: Matt Ward defeated Pete Wagner of Jefferson when Wagner left the red light glowing. Ward ran a dead-on 6.426 ET on his 6.42 dial in at 106.80 mph and a reaction of 0.012.
Ward beat Brent Wheeler in the semifinals.
Sportsman: Dickey Forrester defeated John Snapp. Forrester ran an 11.942 ET on his 11.98 dial-in at 110.86 mph and a 0.077 reaction time. Snapp ran a 13.445 ET off his 13.49 dial-in at 104.95 mph and a reaction of 0.017.
In the semis Forrester beat Mike Newby. Snapp had a bye run into the finals.
Super Pro Bike: Tim Sutton defeated Jordan Autry. Sutton ran a 5.565 ET on his 5.54 dial-in at 117.33 mph and a great 0.001 reaction time. Autry ran a 5.919 ET off his 5.92 dial-in at 118.22 mph and a 0.106 reaction.
Street ET Bike: Randy Barnett defeated Brian Wilson. Barnett ran a 9.381 ET on his dial of 9.36 at 141.34 mph and a 0.111 reaction after seeing Wilson red light.
In the semifinals, Barnett beat Jordan Autry. Wilson defeated Randy Day.
Race No. 2
Super Pro: Mike Brown defeated Travis Bryant. Brown ran a 5.096 ET on his 5.09 dial-in at 135.25 mph and a reaction of 0.017. Bryant ran a 4.881 ET off his dial of 4.86 at 138.57 mph and a 0.009 reaction time.
Brown beat Commerce’s Ashely Hancock in the semifinals, while Bryant beat Commerce native Susan Spikes.
Pro: Mel Abney defeated Wesley Cox in the finals. Abney ran a 7.029 ET on his 7.05 dial-in at 97.12 mph and a 0.031 reaction time. Cox ran a 7.628 ET off his 7.66 dial-in at 85.95 mph and a 0.016 reaction.
Abney beat Jefferson’s Peter Wagner in the semifinals. Cox beat Commerce’s Eric Lewis.
Sportsman: J. D. Burford defeated Scott Reynolds. Burford ran a 12.356 ET on his 12.29 dial-in at 103.41 mph and a 0.074 reaction time. Reynolds ran a 13.355 ET off his dial-in of 13.32 at 104.42 mph and a 0.144 reaction time.
In the semifinals, Burford had a single while Reynolds beat Joe Rutledge.
Super Pro Bike: Tim Sutton defeated Randy Day in the finals. Sutton ran a 5.637 ET on his 5.54 dial-in at 117.60 mph and a 0.038 reaction. Day ran a 5.800 ET off his 5.69 dial-in at 130.22 mph and a 0.032 reaction.
To get to the finals, Sutton beat David Fletcheri, while Day faced Randy Barnett.
Street ET Bike: In the finals, Jordan Autry defeated Jimmy Heisler. Autry ran a 9.310 ET off his 9.28 dial-in at 144.12 mph and a 0.074 reaction time. Heisler ran a 10.669 ET on his 10.61 dial-in at 123.77 mph and a reaction of 0.081.
Autry beat Randy Day in the semifinals. Heisler defeated Ken Ford.
