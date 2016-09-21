BY CHARLES PHELPS
The Commerce Lady Tigers finished third overall at the Cookies ‘N Quotes XC Festival last Tuesday in Tallulah Falls.
The Lady Tigers finished 47 points behind winner Rabun County.
Kate Massey led the Lady Tigers with a time of 23:38 good for fourth overall. Brittany Webb finished 10th overall with a time of 25:54.12.
Madison Rodriguez finished 19th at 27:12.36. Sharon Merlos finished 10 seconds behind Rodriguez in 21st position.
Keila Osorio finished in fifth place for the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers’ top five were separated by 5:52. The runners averaged a time of 26:43.
The boys finished in sixth out of six teams. The boys averaged 4:21 from it their first runner to their fifth and averaged 22:38 per runner.
Austin Black finished fifth overall at 20:20.31. Jose Verde finished ninth with a time of 21:39.24.
Jackson Purvis finished 26th with a time of 23:04.89. Chase Bridges finished 30th at 23:25.28 and Thomas Harden finished 42nd.
CROSS COUNTRY: Commerce competes at Cookies 'N Quotes XC Festival
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry