Cross Country: Leopards have strong run at West Hall Invitational

BY CHARLES PHELPS
The Banks County boys’ cross country team finished sixth at the West Hall Invitational last Tuesday.
Nineteen teams competed in the meet. The Leopards finished 114 points behind first-place finisher North Hall.
The boys averaged 18:11 for its top-five runners and the top five were separated by only 23 seconds. Seth Ledford paced the Leopards with a time of 18:00.90. He finished 31st overall.
Jimmy Cochran finished three seconds behind Ledford and in 32nd place.
Then, a cluster of runners finished behind those two, including Will Boomer, who finished with a time 18:07.60 in 36th.
Griffin Stephens followed Boomer with a time of 18:22.10. He finished 45th. Hunter Cochran rounded out the top five for the Leopards with a 48th-place finish and a time of 18:24.50.
“The team had a great 1-5 split,” head coach Will Foster said. “Right now, that is our strength and we have got it locked in. The guys run all their workouts together at practice so it only makes sense that they would stay close during the meets. It helps us be stronger as a unit and also helps us score well against teams that have a really low stick (one really fast runner).”
The Banks County girls’ team finished ninth out of 14 teams at the same meet. The girls scored 224 points. They averaged 24:45 per runner and the split between the top-five runners was 1:45.
Allison Smith led the Lady Leopards with 32nd-place finish at a time of 23:48.90. Destinie Martin finished 39th at 24:28.90. Maggie Dyer clocked a time of 24:50.70, good enough for 45th overall.
Emily Adams and Kennedy Smith rounded out the top five for the Lady Leopards. Adams finished 51st overall and Smith finished 57th.
Foster said the time split isn’t the girls biggest strength, but having a “pack finish” near each other is a strength, and Foster believes they will only improve the split time as the year progresses.
