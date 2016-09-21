Cross country: East Jackson’s Kennedy notches win at Warpath meet

East Jackson’s Chase Kennedy continues to be the class of Georgia High School cross country, regardless of classification.
Kennedy won his second meet of the year, running a 15:28.73 Saturday to finish atop the field at the Warpath Invitational in Canton. He won the race by 25 seconds over Marist’s Quinn Burden.
Kennedy also broke the meet record.
“I think he did really well,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said. “(The course) was not as fast as our course at Lamar (Murphy Park), but he ran against some pretty good competition.”
The Eagles finished fourth in team standings with 127 points, behind all larger-classification teams. Marist won the meet with 31 points. Lambert (95) took second. South Forsyth (120) finished a spot ahead of East Jackson at third. Twenty-seven teams competed in the event.
East Jackson’s top four runners all recorded sub 17-minute times.
Chandler Kennedy raced to the Eagles’ second-best time at 16:37.42 to finish 15th, and Shane Shelafoe followed closely behind with a time of 16:41.86, placing 17th.
“He’s a difference-maker as the third runner on our team,” Sitton said of Shelafoe. “That helps a lot having a low-16 runner. Right now we’ve got to get our five, six and seven runners consistently in the 17s.”
Ethridge Chaisson (27th, 16:58.89) and Andres Perez (67th, 17:40.08) rounded out the scoring.
For the East Jackson girls, Sue Ann Morales finished third with a time of 18:14.29 – 19.23 seconds off the pace of meet winner Kaylee DuPont (17:55.06) of South Forsyth. She also finished behind Liz Galarza of West Forsyth (17:55.82). DuPont and Galarza are the top two runners in the state regardless of classification.
“Sue ran against some pretty good competition,” Sitton said.
Morales was the lone Lady Eagle to compete as East Jackson did not field a girls’ team.
East Jackson will head to Wingfoot Cross Country Classic in Cartersville Saturday. The field of teams there will include Sarasota (N.Y.), which features one of the top programs in the country for both boys and girls.
“So Chase will get to run against some good competition and Sue as well,” Sitton said.
Cross country: East Jackson’s Kennedy notches win at Warpath meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry