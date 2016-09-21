East Jackson fell 34-14 to Glynn Academy Saturday in the Eagles’ long road trip down to Brunswick.
The Eagles are off this Friday before opening region play Sept. 30 at Morgan County.
East Jackson trailed Glynn Academy, Class 6A’s ninth-ranked team, 34-7 after three quarters before tacking on a touchdown during a running clock in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles, who fell to 2-2, got a first-quarter defensive score from Austin Smith, who returned a fumble 41 yards for a touchdown. Kentay Rakestraw added a touchdown with 26 seconds remaining against Glynn Academy’s subs.
Glynn Academy’s Randon Jernigan and Tyler Grant scored two touchdowns each as the Red Terrors – runners up in Class AAAAA last year – improved to 4-1. The Red Terrors returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.
The Eagles used this five-and-a-half hour road trip as an opportunity to face one of the state’s top teams and play a game in a different part of the state. East Jackson chartered a bus for the occasion and stayed in a hotel on St. Simons Island.
Glynn Academy 34, East Jackson 14: Eagles fall to state powerhouse
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry