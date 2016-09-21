FOOTBALL: Tigers to face Golden Eagles

BY CHARLES PHELPS
The Commerce Tigers’ football team steamrolled its way into its off week.The Tigers defeated Lakeview Academy 42-7 two weeks ago before the off week.
This Friday, the Tigers face their second road test of the season as a region showdown with Athens Christian School looms. This is an Athens Christian team that Brown said could be the “most-talented team” in the region.
“They have size, they have speed,” Brown stated. “They are the most athletic team we’ve seen so far in 2016.”
Commerce (3-0, 2-0 Region 8-A) has outscored its opponents 136-22 through the first three games of 2016.
Against Lakeview, running backs Will Thomas and Cole Chancey both scored multiple touchdowns.
Even with so many things clicking on all cylinders, head coach Michael Brown used the off week as time to improve.
“We took last week to work on us, work on Commerce,” he said. “We worked to get better at things that needed to be worked on.”
Brown stated there’s always things a team can get better at, like fundamentals and the execution of the offense. The Tigers run the triple-option offense, where execution is everything, he said.
He added he and the other coaches didn’t work on the game plan for this Friday night’s matchup last week, but they will this week.
The Golden Eagles (1-2, 0-2) are led on the offensive side of the ball by quarterback Cody Lee, wide receivers Terrell Mattox and Richard Jibunor, offensive lineman Cody Davis and tight end Addison Brown.
Jibunor, a junior, is playmaker for the Golden Eagles. He has offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Coastal Carolina and Southern Mississippi.
“They do a lot on offense that makes you have to prepare well,” Brown stated.
On defense, the Golden Eagles are led by linebackers AJ Rowe and Travis Kellogg, defensive linemen David Sanford and Jodie Lawrence. Jibunor will also play defense at the linebacker and defensive back spots.
“They are very good on defense,” Brown said.
Commerce owns the series record, 9-1, including the last three in the series. Last year’s Commerce win was a 27-14 game. In 2014, the Tigers squeaked out a 10-7 victory and 2013 was an overtime thriller that Commerce won by one point, 22-21.
Commerce has pitched two shutouts in the series, 2011 and 2002.
Athens Christian has a win over Monticello and two seven-point losses to region opponents, Prince Avenue Christian and Athens Academy.
FOOTBALL: Tigers to face Golden Eagles
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry