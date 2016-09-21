VOLLEYBALL: Lady Eagles take top spot in region

BY CHARLES PHELPS
The East Jackson Lady Eagles’ volleyball team waltzed into Morgan County last Tuesday behind the Lady Bulldogs in the Region 8-AAA standings.
After the crucial region matchup, the Lady Eagles seized control of the region by defeating Morgan County in straight sets: 26-24, 25-16.
The Lady Eagles and the Lady Bulldogs squared off twice that night. The Lady Bulldogs swept the Lady Eagles in the second match but it didn’t count toward the region. The first one, though, did. The Lady Eagles are 5-1 in Region 8-AAA.
“I think we got a little complacent after winning the first match,” head coach Rob Allen said. “I think we got a little too involved in the region, because the first one was the region game.
“It was the one we had to win, so we were concerned about that.”
A common theme in both matches, the Lady Eagles fell behind early in all four sets played.
“We had to fight back over and over again but it was a too little too late in the second match,” Allen stated.
But his team got the region win and he called it a “huge” win.
"We emphasized that this is a huge match, no question about it,” Allen said. “They are a region opponent. We know we’re going to see them again at our place on senior night.”
The Lady Eagles will also host Monroe Area the same night, another region opponent.
In the second match, Allen admitted to trying a few things differently but he said there are things they needed “work on.”
“They fight really hard,” Allen said. “That’s one of the things I love about them, because they don’t want to give in or give up, no matter how far behind they are.
“I would just like for them to start playing from ahead a little more and stop having to come from behind. It’s just the nature of it. They are extremely competitive girls.”
The first set of the region match featured 23 lead changes and/or ties. The Lady Bulldogs dominated the set early, jumping out to an early 10-4 lead.
Trailing 14-9, the Lady Eagles rallied for six-straight points to take a 15-14 lead. The two exchanged the next five points with the lady Eagles leaping ahead 19-17.
The lead didn’t last as the Lady Bulldogs stormed back and had set point at 24-23. A shot from Shelby Groover and a serve from Emi Melendez sent the Lady Eagles back ahead 25-24.They won the set when a Lady Bulldogs’ shot finished in the net.
Set two featured only six lead changes and/or ties. Again, the Lady Eagles fell behind early but after a kill and put-away shot from Sydney Mathis, the Lady Eagles led 6-5.
Morgan County tied the game two times after, the latest being at 14-14. The Lady Eagles went on a 11-2 run to close the set.
The final point came on a Mathis kill shot.
