Through Thursday, the Jackson County volleyball team had ripped off seven wins in its last nine matches in improving to 11-9 on the year.
The Panthers split a pair of non-area matches Thursday, downing Rabun County (25-23, 25-13) but losing to Stephens County (20-25, 26-24, 22-25).
Against Rabun County, Delanie Smith and Taylor Roland led the Panthers against with five kills each. Alanna Dorsey finished with 15 assists, and Jenny Moua recorded 23 digs.
Against Stephens County, Smith finished with 31 attacks and five blocks. Dorsey totaled 26 assists, while Moua tallied 54 digs. Roland finished with 26 attacks and ReAnn Hollis had 20 attacks.
•AREA SWEEP FOR JCCHS: Jackson County swept its area matches last Tuesday (Sept. 13), beating Monroe Area (25-16, 25-20) and Hart County (25-13, 25-20).
Smith led the Panthers with five kills against Monroe Area, while Roland had four. Moua finished with 25 digs, and Dorsey totaled 12 assists.
Against Hart County, Smith finished with four kills, Dorsey had 10 assists and Moua recorded 22 digs.
Volleyball: Panthers improve to 11-9
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry