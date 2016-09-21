East Jackson cheerleaders take second

The East Jackson competitive cheerleading squad opened its season with a second-place finish out of two teams in its division at a Saturday competition at North Gwinnett.
“Our goal for this first competition was to hit our stunts and tumbling,” coach Sadie Staples said. “Whether we placed first or second didn’t really matter to us because we had a personal goal as a team. When the girls took the floor I saw them fight for their stunts and not give up until the very end.”
Staples noted that some wobbles during stunts and other parts of the routine not hitting perfectly ended up costing the Eagles 10 points from their overall score.
“We are using this competition as a starting point and a reality check of how hard we will have to work to get our competitive reputation back,” Staples said. “These girls have a lot of potential and the most talent that East Jackson has seen since it opened, but like I tell them every day, it’s what they do with that talent and potential that matters.”
East Jackson will compete this Saturday at Commerce.
“This weekend we will be going to Commerce with a new goal for our team: execution,” Staples said. “We may not have the most difficult stunts or tumbling passes, but we are going to hit our routine cleanly and to the best of our ability. Clean execution outscores sloppy difficulty. I look forward to seeing what the girls will do Saturday.”
