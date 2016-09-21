Jefferson went 3-3 in the Rally High Tournament during a busy day of volleyball Saturday.
The Dragons (22-18) beat Gordon Lee (16-25, 25-19, 25-10), Central-Carrolton (25-16, 25-18) and Hillgrove (25-15, 25-22) and lost to Eagle’s Landing Christian (20-25, 25-19 11-15), Harrison (8-25, 22-25) and Kennesaw Mountain (20-25, 21-25).
Jefferson reached the semifinals of the tournament, bowing out with its loss to Kennesaw Mountain.
Abby Wood totaled 36 kills and 40 digs over the course of the six matches. Savanna Davis finished with 32 kills, and Bre Arbanas added 26. Grace Haney tallied 109 assists for the tournament and 29 digs. Briana Gaba had 39 digs, and Kaitlyn Henderson finished with 33 digs.
The Dragons faced a pair of area matches Tuesday against North Oconee and Madison County (results were not available at press time). Jefferson will play Thursday at Mountain View against Mountain View and Gainesville.
•JEFFERSON DROPS AREA MATCHES: The Dragons suffered two area losses last Tuesday, falling to rival Oconee County (25-20, 22-25, 25-21) and St. Pius X (25-13, 25-14). Abby Wood led Jefferson with a 5-ace, 14-kill, 19-dig performance. Grace Haney finished with 26 assists and 10 digs. Brianna Gaba totaled 18 digs. Savanna Davis finished with 7 kills and 11 digs.
Volleyball: Dragons go 3-3 in tourney
