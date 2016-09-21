A youthful Jackson County competitive cheerleading squad placed seventh Saturday in the co-ed division at North Gwinnett as the Panthers’ season got underway.
“This team might be the youngest team I have ever coached with 10 freshmen starting and two sophomores, which leaves only three juniors and one senior as the remaining starters,” coach Wayne Brooks said.
Brooks added that his team faces stiff competition in the co-ed division, pitting it against some of the largest schools in the state. Jackson County is one of three Class 3A schools competing in the co-ed ranks. Most of the rest are Class 6A and 7A schools such as Mill Creek, Johns Creek, Forsyth Central, Dacula, and Winder Barrow at the state level.
“These schools are often times at least twice the size of our school and sometimes even three times the size, but they are our competition,” he said. “This division of competition cheer continues to grow, too.”
Panther coach points to tough competition for young cheer squad
