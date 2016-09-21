Cross country: Jefferson boys place second at West Hall

The Dragons lost on a tiebreaker last Tuesday in a 19-team meet at West Hall, finishing second to North Hall. Both teams’ 1-5 runners totaled 78 points, but the Trojans’ sixth-place runner finished 28 spots ahead of Jefferson’s No. 6 runner.

Max Higgins paced the Dragons with a seventh-place finish (17:02.90). Rounding out the scoring were Addison Cochran (10th, 17:20.90), Clay Pender (13th, 17:28.20), Derek Hildebrand (22nd, 17:44) and Taylor Reed (26th, 17:52.70).

•DYER TAKES THIRD: Jefferson’s Maggie Dyer ran to a third-place finish with a time of 20:20.60 last Tuesday at West Hall to help the Lady Dragons place sixth in the team standings. Adding points were Ella Rosenberger (25th, 23:16.10), Emily Wilson (40th, 24:37.90), Madison Chisholm (54th, 25:16.70) and Lauren Cochran (61st, 25:36.80).
