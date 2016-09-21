Both Jackson County cross country teams produced their best showings of the year Saturday with a pair of third-place finishes at the Wildcat Dash hosted by Apalachee.
Morgan Davidson and Jaycie Ponce ran to top-10 finishes, leading the Jackson County girls to their third-place finish. The Lady Panthers (111 points) finished behind Winder-Barrow (77 points) and Apalachee (102) points in the 11-team meet.
“The varsity girls continue to improve and we are working on getting 5-7 to be more consistent in their splits,” coach Matt King said.
Davidson ran a 22:38.12 to finish sixth, and Ponce ran a 22:57.31 to place eighth. Adding points were Madeleine Mierzejewski (26th, 24:24.95), Anna Torres (31st, 24:52.34) and Hayden Ponce (47th, 26:05.73).
On the boys’ side, Oscar Ponce, Dawson Miller and Filo Perez all placed in the top 20 as the Panthers (97 points) finished behind host Apalachee (52 points) and Clarke Central (62 points).
Ponce finished 12th with a time of 18:31.96. Miller followed with a 13th-place finish, running an 18:37.68. Perez placed 19th with a time of 18:47.29. Rounding out the scoring were Tyler Rutledge (24th, 18:59.91) and Jacob Sapecky (19:09.36).
“The varsity boys ran well,” King said. “We were not at 100 percent as Russell (Hendley) was sick, but the 37 second spread from 1-5 is where we want to be.”
King noted that the junior varsity runners combined for 24 personal-record times Saturday.
Overall, the coach said the program is running well and improving, “but we are about a month away from being at our best.”
Cross country: JCCHS runners nab third-place finishes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry