Softball: Dragons show improvement in non-region wins

Jefferson played a pair of Saturday contests that had no bearing on the Dragons’ postseason positioning, but it was an afternoon well spent nonetheless.
Jefferson (14-4, 6-2) beat Archer 4-1 and then routed Harlem 8-1 in non-region action at Veterans Memorial Park in Oconee County.
“Saturday was a great day for us,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. “We talked before the games about making sure we were a better team when we left Saturday than when we showed up.”
Bostwick added: “As a team we set some pitching goals, some defensive goals, and some offensive goals. I think our girls were extremely focused on achieving those goals and as a result they played some great ball. We definitely left the park a better team than when we showed up.”
Against Archer, Caroline Brownlee went 2-for-3, and McKenzie Ulmer singled home two runs in the third inning. Caroline Mitchell threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts, walking just one batter. She surrendered an unearned run in the sixth inning.
In the second game, Cesyrea Cox went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI in the lopsided win over Harlem, and Sam Vinson was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Cox smacked a three-run shot in the third inning to give the Dragons a seven-run cushion while Emily Perrin threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts. She surrendered one earned run and walked two.
The Dragons split a pair of region games earlier in the week, losing to Madison County Thursday after beating Oconee County two days earlier.
•MADISON CO. 2, JEFFERSON 1 (THURSDAY): Madison County scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to overtake Jefferson and hand the Dragons their second region loss of the year. Jefferson was limited to two hits as it saw a three-game win streak end.
Mitchell allowed just one hit in six innings of work but took the loss. She surrendered two runs (one earned), walked four and struck out six.
•JEFFERSON 8, OCONEE CO. 0 (SEPT. 13): Vinson went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored to lead the Dragons to a convincing home region win. Dawson Horn went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Jefferson plated three runs in the first inning and two more in the second in cruising to its sixth region win. Mitchell threw a four-hit shutout with four strikeouts.
Softball: Dragons show improvement in non-region wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry