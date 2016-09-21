JEFFERSON - Mary-Jo Ann Lathrop, 47, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Mary-Jo was born in Grand Rapids, Mich. in 1969. She obtained her undergraduate and graduate degree at the University of Michigan, Ann Harbor. She was employed at Pro-Theraphy.
Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Bradley J. Lathrop; son, Blake Lathrop; daughter, Tori Lathrop; brothers, Doug Powell and wife Angela, and Dan Powell; extended family, Tommye and Sam Stewart; and a host of other relatives.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 1, at Galilee Christian Church, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, GA, 30549, with Pastor Nick Vipperman officiating. Refreshments will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be to Galilee Christian Church.
Arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Mary Jo Ann Lathrop (09-18-16)
