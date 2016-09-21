Ringing the bell: Wildcats earn first win

This time the Apalachee High School football team was not going to be denied.
The Wildcats rallied for a fourth quarter touchdown and two-point conversion to defeat visiting Walnut Grove High School 14-13 last Friday. It was the first football victory for the AHS program since Oct. 31, 2014. The Wildcats did tie Union Grove High School earlier this season.
When it was all said and done, the AHS players headed to the endzone to ring the victory bell, something many had said was a key goal for them during the 2016 campaign.
“The big thing is we were in the game in the fourth quarter and gave ourselves an opportunity to make a play to win,” said Apalachee head coach Steve Sims, who recorded victory No. 1 since taking the reins of the Wildcat program prior to the 2015 season. “We didn’t play that well offensively. When we scored in the fourth quarter, I thought we had a better chance to win the game then rather than going for overtime.”
AHS scored its first touchdown Friday on a 94-yard run by Stephen Massillon. The run was close to Massillon’s program record from earlier in 2016.
In the fourth quarter, trailing 13-6, the Wildcats used a touchdown pass from Ryan Miller followed by a two-point conversion pass to senior standout Ethan Morris for the go-ahead points.
“This is a big deal,” Sims said. “These kids have worked hard. I am so happy for them. We were tough on them during the week. We worked hard and went out and had things go our way. We were a little more determined to win. Being close is not good enough anymore.”
Walnut Grove entered the game with some momentum after defeating Monroe Area, one of its county rivals, in its previous game. AHS meanwhile had to recover from a disappointing loss to Discovery High School.
“To win the game and see them be able to enjoy it was nice,” Sims said. “I told them to enjoy it for about 24 hours. Hopefully, it will be a boost for us as we go back to work. I am mainly happy for our kids and for our student body and fans who come out and support us. I am proud they have something to show for their work.”
On paper, the Wildcats have a chance for another win this Friday when they host Monroe Area High School, although clearly Sims and the AHS coaches will not let the players be overconfident.
“You can look at things on paper all day long, but you have to go out and do it,” Sims said of this week’s matchup. “We will keep believing in what we are doing. This is a game we should be in. To win two in a row going into region. Winning takes care of a lot of issues. A win would give us more momentum.”
Monroe Area enters the game, like AHS, with one win.
The Purple Hurricanes defeated Social Circle High School in 2016.
The Monroe Area program has been in somewhat of a downward cycle the past three years after having an impressive run from 2010-2013. In their three losses this season, the Purple Hurricanes have been limited to seven points each outing.
