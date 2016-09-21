James Wascher named permanent city manager

CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 21. 2016
James Wascher’s seven-month tenure as Commerce’s interim city manager ended Monday night.

Following a 16-minute closed-to-the-public session, the Commerce City Council unanimously authorized Mayor Clark Hill to execute an employment contract making Wascher the permanent city manager.

He will be paid $102,500, plus a vehicle allowance.

For the full story see the Sept., 21 issue of The Commerce News.
